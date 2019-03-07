Whitman at 200 PBQ Event

As a run-up to Drexel Celebrates Whitman at 200, the PBQ Reading Series will dedicate its Monday, April 8, 2019 poetry reading to Walt Whitman. Featured readers are Leonard Gontarek and Don Riggs. An open mic will follow. The event takes place at The Black Sheep Pub. For more information, contact pbq@drexel.edu.

Black Sheep Pub at 247 South 17th Street

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania United States

Drexel University

pbq@drexel.edu