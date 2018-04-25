Wendy Cannella: What Can Happen to Women and Men

Honey honey the call is for war

And it’s wild wild wild wild

—Patti Smith “Ask the Angels”

I never met an angel

I didn’t like.

The one who knits hats

for newborns,

the one humming delusions

to the broken world,

forlorn angels

pacing the room,

pulling out

their own wings,

feather

by feather,

stone angels

crumbling beneath

the pure

arch of love,

even the worst angel

there ever was,

I liked him especially,

with his motorcycle

and stolen jewelry,

his murderous thugs.

I rode with him

down the fiery path,

never asking

for more

than the opposite

of what we had,

the good reasons,

and the master plan—

which he failed

to fully envision.

Once, he gave me

Patti Smith

and Lou Reed

as examples

of what can happen

to women and men

who believe deeply

in upheaval—

transcendence,

a new form.

He made me think

I even liked

the idea of betrayal,

and for awhile

I sang

those kind of songs.