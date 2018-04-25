Wendy Cannella: What Can Happen to Women and Men

Honey honey the call is for war
And it’s wild wild wild wild
—Patti Smith “Ask the Angels”
I never met an angel
I didn’t like.
The one who knits hats
for newborns,
the one humming delusions
to the broken world,
forlorn angels
pacing the room,
pulling out
their own wings,
feather
by feather,
stone angels
crumbling beneath
the pure
arch of love,
even the worst angel
there ever was,
I liked him especially,
with his motorcycle
and stolen jewelry,
his murderous thugs.
I rode with him
down the fiery path,
never asking
for more
than the opposite
of what we had,
the good reasons,
and the master plan—
which he failed
to fully envision.
Once, he gave me
Patti Smith
and Lou Reed
as examples
of what can happen
to women and men
who believe deeply
in upheaval—
transcendence,
a new form.
He made me think
I even liked
the idea of betrayal,
and for awhile
I sang
those kind of songs.
Leave a Reply