Wendy Cannella Published in Fogged Clarity

Wendy Cannella has recently had two poems, “who spoke from then on” and “on learning I have ESP concerning an old crush,” with accompanying audio recordings published in the spring edition of Fogged Clarity! You can find Wendy’s work in Issue 94 of PBQ.

Congratulations, Wendy!

