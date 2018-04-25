Wendy Cannella: Gala Dali Speaks Broken French

Of the spinning wheels—trés vite
and straight
from the States of the United
to Montréal City. Of the heavy
traffic—bumper to bumper—and us, look
at us, full to the brim, a clown car
of activists, caravan
of aerialists,
and suddenly I pull my black hat
down lower over my forehead, telling each of you
which lines are yours to sing, wanting it all so badly
to lead into the poem—
turning
up Footloose, snapping back
the door handles
to escape like Smurfs
into the congested highway
—and this takes us
nowhere, egotism of drawing
attention, egotism of dwelling on
those swaying hips—between stopped cars—
but this is it, this is where
we dance the good
little dancing, I mean some
excellent shaking—will you make it
meaningful in the end? Will you
make out with me? For the moment will you hold
the wheel—I’m taking my sweater
off and the stars
seem so agitated up there
trembling in their deep space
and that is just the sort of dramatic
gesture we’ve come to expect
from the stars and one after another our
sweaters are cast off. The traffic starting
to move again, the drivers left
with the unsettling ache of knowing
they have teeth inside
their tender mouths—strangeness
of the body, and of living—through them the breath
of words. I think. Je pense. I believe.
Je crois. I feel. Je sens. The neck
and the shoulders. Le visage. I never thought
I had power to hurt
anybody. I can barely make sense.
But why else would I coerce the entire universe
into bowing before my imagination,
bestowing a corny nickname
on each of us. You’re Mama and I’m
La Bamba—let’s cover
the world with our America, yeah let’s take it
with us to the Jazz Festival—where all of us—my Papa, my Painter,
my Smurfette—my friends all of us my friends made wreaths
of our foolishness
and I made a nice wreath
I wear it around my face
all night, the prayer for you
to touch me.
Symphatique, symphatique.
This is nice. It feels good.
You want to hear something else, something sophisticated
in French but I’m far
too young to know what it is you want. I know only one phrase.
It tells us when the music moves
you will hold my hand and eat
from my hand—it tells me the whole bright blue
night is a crown. So here is my
stupid, unstoppable tongue.
If you misunderstand,
you misunderstand.
