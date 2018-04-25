Wendy Cannella: Gala Dali Speaks Broken French

Of the spinning wheels—trés vite

and straight

from the States of the United

to Montréal City. Of the heavy

traffic—bumper to bumper—and us, look

at us, full to the brim, a clown car

of activists, caravan

of aerialists,

and suddenly I pull my black hat

down lower over my forehead, telling each of you

which lines are yours to sing, wanting it all so badly

to lead into the poem—

turning

up Footloose, snapping back

the door handles

to escape like Smurfs

into the congested highway

—and this takes us

nowhere, egotism of drawing

attention, egotism of dwelling on

those swaying hips—between stopped cars—

but this is it, this is where

we dance the good

little dancing, I mean some

excellent shaking—will you make it

meaningful in the end? Will you

make out with me? For the moment will you hold

the wheel—I’m taking my sweater

off and the stars

seem so agitated up there

trembling in their deep space

and that is just the sort of dramatic

gesture we’ve come to expect

from the stars and one after another our

sweaters are cast off. The traffic starting

to move again, the drivers left

with the unsettling ache of knowing

they have teeth inside

their tender mouths—strangeness

of the body, and of living—through them the breath

of words. I think. Je pense. I believe.

Je crois. I feel. Je sens. The neck

and the shoulders. Le visage. I never thought

I had power to hurt

anybody. I can barely make sense.

But why else would I coerce the entire universe

into bowing before my imagination,

bestowing a corny nickname

on each of us. You’re Mama and I’m

La Bamba—let’s cover

the world with our America, yeah let’s take it

with us to the Jazz Festival—where all of us—my Papa, my Painter,

my Smurfette—my friends all of us my friends made wreaths

of our foolishness

and I made a nice wreath

I wear it around my face

all night, the prayer for you

to touch me.

Symphatique, symphatique.

This is nice. It feels good.

You want to hear something else, something sophisticated

in French but I’m far

too young to know what it is you want. I know only one phrase.

It tells us when the music moves

you will hold my hand and eat

from my hand—it tells me the whole bright blue

night is a crown. So here is my

stupid, unstoppable tongue.

If you misunderstand,

you misunderstand.