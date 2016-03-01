Tria Wood: Godzilla Walks into a Bar

Godzilla walks into a bar.

He’s much smaller

than you’d expect, really.

Scaly, dark, and haggard.

He’s been sleeping it off

for centuries, all that rage,

dust and ashes washed out

of the cracks in his suit

by the surging Pacific.

He’s graceful, surprisingly

so. Swanlike, even.

He will not look at you.

When he sits, his forearms pool

on the bar like crayons in the sun.

His belly is a flat tire

collapsing into his crotch

and whatever may be there

is hidden. He’ll order

something tropical, all rum

and fruit and fire,

incinerate the paper umbrella

with a tiny burst

that could have been a laugh.

He swivels his head

to watch it burn, left,

right, then pokes its charred

skeleton down into the tumbler

and gives it a feeble stir

with stubbed fingers. One dark claw

etches delicate architecture

into the condensation on the glass.

And when he turns, half-smiles

at you, at last you understand

love at first sight.

