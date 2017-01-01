Tim Fitts Appears in SmokeLong Quarterly

Congratulations to Tim Fitts, PBQ editor and podcast regular, on getting a new flash piece published in literary magazine SmokeLong Quarterly! Check out his story “Belly” on their website. You can find more stories featuring characters from the story in Tim’s recently published short story collection Hypothermia. Find another sneak peek of Tim’s stories here, and make sure you keep watch for news of future publications!

