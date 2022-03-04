Therese Gleason: Milk Teeth

Did you know teeth

are the only part of the skeleton

you can see?

I massage my daughter’s

bottom incisors,

little nubs budding

in slobbery beds.

I have never broken a bone,

but once I cracked a tooth

with my midnight clenching.

At fifteen, they sliced tender gums

to carve my wisdom teeth

from an unyielding mandible.

In the recurring nightmare,

canines and molars,

my two front teeth

loose their grip

from wet pink moorings,

crumbling like old stucco

into stale mouthfuls.

What becomes of these chipped

offerings?

My father’s dresser

rests primly against the wall,

bird’s-eye maple gleaming.

In the top drawer, his keepsakes:

arrowheads, a daily missal,

the masks he wore

at our births.

Days after, his scent still

hovering, I found our milk

teeth: tiny white bells

clinking gently

in a plastic bag.