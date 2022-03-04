Painted Bride Quarterly

Therese Gleason: Milk Teeth

Did you know teeth 

are the only part of the skeleton

you can see?

 

I massage my daughter’s

bottom incisors, 

little nubs budding 

in slobbery beds.

 

I have never broken a bone,

but once I cracked a tooth

with my midnight clenching.

At fifteen, they sliced tender gums

to carve my wisdom teeth

from an unyielding mandible.

 

In the recurring nightmare, 

canines and molars, 

my two front teeth 

loose their grip

from wet pink moorings,

crumbling like old stucco

into stale mouthfuls. 

 

What becomes of these chipped 

offerings?

 

My father’s dresser 

rests primly against the wall,

bird’s-eye maple gleaming.

In the top drawer, his keepsakes: 

arrowheads, a daily missal, 

the masks he wore 

at our births. 

 

Days after, his scent still 

hovering, I found our milk 

teeth: tiny white bells 

clinking gently

in a plastic bag.

