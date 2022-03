South Carolina Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Gardens

I.

Rosa X, small and hardy, plundered

from family cemetery.

You’re a climber, limber

on the trellis, tiny pink petals

brown and papery at the edges. Rose rustlers,

skilled in the archaeology of flowers,

plucked you from your grave bed:

a resurrection.

II.

White Virginia, dessicated

and yellow between pages of a notebook

full of letters to the dead. A daughter,

unschooled in goodbyes,

picked you from a burial shroud:

a remembrance.