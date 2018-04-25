Sarah Stickney: Guest

Staying with friends I felt embarrassed by my love
for them, as if it were a wound that might bleed
onto their pale, hand-knotted carpets. Back home
I filled my kitchen with the first daffodils
that had been lured by the sky’s fetish-blue
into blooming, then nearly ruined by the late snow
that pressed into the windows as if asking
to be let inside. I need the sound of fire
as much as I need its warmth. I know
the loneliness of being among others, a scent
like a waltz at low volume. I suspect
only egomaniacs like this much solitude,
but like me fire never says enough.
Fire my good dog, my work-shirt. Everything living
holds heat, even the long, cool leaves of plants,
their gestures as subtle as hungry guests moving
tentatively in a kitchen. Wind blew in a poem,
and then outside all day as if it were starving flame.
Who knows how the wind feels about its job
of touching everything, how it lives
this omnivorous love and whether it speaks
a word to everything it touches.
