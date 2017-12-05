Sarah Rose Nordgren Publishes New Book of Poems!

Congratulations are in order for Sarah Rose Nordgren, poetry contributor for PBQ Issue 95:Monsters, on her recently published book of poems with University of Pittsburg Press! Be sure to visit her website.

In Darwin’s Mother, curious beasts are excavated in archeological digs, Charles Darwin’s daughter describes the challenges of breeding pigeons, and a forest of trees shift and sigh in their sleep. With a keen sense of irony that rejects an anthropocentric worldview and an imagination both philosophical and playful, the poems in this collection are marked by a tireless curiosity about the intricate workings of life, consciousness, and humanity’s place in the universe.–UPP