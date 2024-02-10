Sarah R. Bloom is an artist and commercial real estate photographer who has served the Mid-Atlantic for over a decade. Her photos have been featured on 6ABC News and Fox29’s Good Day Philadelphia. Philadelphia Magazine named her Best Visual Artist in their 2015 Best of Philly Issue. Bloom’s artwork has been exhibited in the State Museum of Pennsylvania, The Perkins Center for the Arts, The Woodmere Museum and the Biggs Museum. Sarah is a current member of the Women’s Caucus for Art, Da Vinci Art Alliance, and Hidden City Philadelphia.