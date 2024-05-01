Samantha Neugebauer: Review of Shannon Robinson’s The Ill-Fitting Skin



Doris Lessing’s 1988 novel The Fifth Child, set in the 1960s, depicts a mother abandoning her “Neanderthal” child to a remote institution in Northern England. In the days that follow, the rest of the family “expand[s] like paper flowers in water,” and the mother comes to understand how her youngest child had “oppressed them all.” Nevertheless, after a visit to the nightmarish facility, where the mother finds her son unconscious and naked inside a straight jacket, she steals him back, resulting in irrevocable damage to their family.



In the opening story of Shannon Robinson’s debut collection, The Ill-Fitting Skin, another mother on another continent must make a similar decision–except these are our own times, and one would think with our accumulated wisdom and advanced medicines, we would have better options. Not so. Genna and Roy’s son suffers from lycanthropy, a condition that unpredictably sends him into a “lupine state,” which is just what it sounds like: werewolfdom. Like Lessing, Robinson portrays a world where the hard calls over childrearing still ultimately fall on the mother and, in turn, transform the mother, her dreams, and her life forever.



The Ill-Fitting Skin is the 2023 winner of the Press 53 Award for Short Fiction. Its twelve stories blend the gothic, surreal, and real to examine the contemporary female experience with startling humor and off-kilter insights. In “Secondhand,” one of the collection’s most memorable tales–and my personal favorite–Sasha works at a mammoth thrift store, where her childhood clothes start reappearing. Not only that, but after she brings the items home, they begin to move on their own and play mind games with her, ushering in unbidden memories, the cherished and the disquieting. One madeleine de Proust after another: “All the clothes are there. They are floating, side by side, in formation. They begin to fall away, like tiles, piece by piece, and behind this wall of clothes, there is a darkness.”



In our times, nostalgia is big business: remakes, re-releases, and memes deconstruct and poke fun at our childhood effects and experiences, all the while wringing our memories dry. We grow sick of our own pasts, and the present buckles under the weight of our shared history, making our lives as unappealing as an overplayed pop song. But Robinson’s story offers us a new tune; Sasha’s Brownie uniform and navy-blue parka are poetic in their specificity, fragility, and lack of economic value. When a well-intentioned boyfriend offers to photograph the pieces and then cut them up to sew into a quilt, Sasha is horrified. Rightly so. Intuitively, Sasha understands Pierre Nora’s complex feelings regarding his “sites of memory” concept: the proposed quilt would preserve the memories at their expense. They would become a constructed site, curated and shaped to fit one seemingly-all-encompassing narrative, an archive serving as an “organized concealment of lost memory.”



Robinson’s stories ring with questions about how to contain and catalog one’s past. In “Miscarriage,” a woman yearns to make sense of her history of pregnancies and losses. The story also includes a scene where she and her husband intend to “draw up a list of [baby] names they want” but instead “compile its opposite,” a list of names they can’t use because of “unreasonable and unshakable [past] associations.” “Charybdis” is, on one level, a story about an encounter with a micropenis–and the man it’s attached to–but on another level, the story is concerned with the cost of promiscuity and past-lover inventory:



“Truth be told, over the course of her life, she had seen too many penises. Been naked too many times, with too many people. She’d been driven by desire and affection but also by curiosity. She slept with people out of a sense of acquisitiveness, like she was crossing entries off a list…It’s not that she now finds promiscuity immoral but rather, in retrospect, spiritually expensive. She is not regretful, but wistful…She does not have an impressive mental archive of penises since all but the truly remarkable have faded from memory.”



Here, Robinson’s protagonist explains her position with nuance and confidence, which is no small feat given that discussions of modern feminism and the pros and cons of monogamy are rift with Motte-and-Baileys.



“A Doom of Her Own” has the most evocative opening paragraph in the collection–imagine Tessa Hadley and Lorrie Moore were playing a game of whisper down the lane in Robinson’s dreams:



“While few parents would describe their little girl as average, that’s what you are. Neither beautiful nor homely, neither brilliant nor stupid, you don’t stand out: you have learned to follow instructions, which pleases your teachers. You have learned to worship Barbie, and pink is your favorite color, not black, as you once believed…You wish you had an English accent…On occasion, you’ve even affected a slight lilt, but people have either mocked you or asked if you had a cold.”



The remainder of the narrative unfolds in a choose-your-own-adventure style, a set-up that will resonate with fans of Carmen Maria Machado. Furthermore, this story, like others, ripples with Robinson’s wry comedy. The author is especially good at infusing humor into less-than-ideal situations, nor is she afraid to let her protagonists be the butt of the joke either. In “Dirt,” for instance, the protagonist, a failed academic, is worried about her partner footing the bills while she searches for a job outside of academia: “I couldn’t have John paying the rent all by himself. Have him doling out cash to me–an allowance–from his slim salary as an adjunct. I wanted to be a kept woman only in the sense of not being dumped.” And later, when playing maid for pay, the protagonist jests, “At least he hadn’t said, ‘I thought you’d be prettier,’ although maybe he’d been thinking that. Hell, it’s what I think, whenever I catch a glimpse of myself.”



Another unexpected quirk of the collection is Robinson’s defiant handling of breasts–yes, the mammary glands, those secondary sexual characteristics that male literary writers have staked their forever claim on for all mankind-writers, like Armstrong and Aldrin with the American flag on the moon. In Robinson’s hands, breasts belong to her female characters, and breasts are ennobled for their primary, miraculous function of producing milk to feed the next generation. In “The Rabbits,” a woman being manipulated by her doctor says, “My breasts hardened, became rocks weeping milk.” In “Origin Story”: “A big white moon is hanging in a corner of the sky…it looks like a breast full of milk.” In “Charybdis,” the narrator notes the final day she breastfed her sons. Meanwhile, in “Changeling,” a writer takes a stab at creating a male character who remarks, “Each man kills the thing he loves,” before “holding a lighter to his dolly’s breasts.”



With her first collection, Robinson illuminates the morbid and unexplainable lurking on–not beneath–the surface of her characters’ lives. In a refreshing and uncommon move, the collection contains no titular story. The Ill-Fitting Skin, as a title, speaks for itself; its stories are part of an ongoing conversation breaking the bodies of thought on motherhood, womanhood, and the supernatural.