Ryan Meyer: “The Mill Where Ghosts Are Made”

Each spring, I visit the mill where ghosts are made.

I first survey the grounds, not to inspect or investigate,

but to frame what I claim to know about existence.

As I make my way through the main room,

an electroplated manor of cool machinery,

I make sure to learn what I can about humanity

in the absolute absence of it. I study the well-groomed

walls, all eggshells and anguish, the full embodiment

of blankness. I keep moving, though, stopping only

to taste with forked tongue the tender flesh,

to stroke the cotton guts that fill the quilted torsos.

I inhabit the emptiness of the place, patch together

small tragedies along a flat line once wrinkled with life.

I want to find the place where the scraps are kept,

where they pile up like beaten chess pieces

in a cobwebbed corner. After a while, I examine the echoes:

the most important—or, essential—employees

toil loiteringly in a mess of heavy paperwork,

while the inessential staff simply loiter. Time passes.

I search the grounds for something sturdy, something

constant, but there’s no good way to manage it, really—

my feelings about it. And so even when I stroll past

the soaring gates to my car, parked illegally across

the street, I feel nothing resembling knowledge, nothing of note,

and the lock on my car door clicks like meaning.