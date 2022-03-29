Reilly Cox: Widow Buries a Good Man

The Son’s Widow Buries a Good Man

1. Prehistory

You always bury your dog under a tree, I don’t know why.

The Son’s Widow was not always the Son’s Widow.

When she was young, she was the Seventh Daughter.

The Seventh Daughter believed in the Immaculate Conception and Pac Man.

She loved many Boys Doomed to Die.

After the Fourth Accident, she fled North, but it was cold, and full of lobster, and not at all what she had wanted, with her knit skits and cropped hair.

Still, she could not bring herself to go South, having been warned of the wickedness of certain crocodiles.

With no other options, she fled West.