Rebecca Baggett is the author of four poetry collections, most recently Thalassa (Finishing Line Press) and God Puts on the Body of a Deer (Main Street Rag). Her work has received four Pushcart nominations and appears in numerous journals and anthologies, including Miramar, New England Review, North American Review, the Southern Poetry Review, and Tar River Poetry. She lives in Athens, GA, where she works as an academic advisor for the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Georgia. When not writing or hanging out with college students, she frequents book shops, libraries, gardens, and her back porch.