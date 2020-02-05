Reading & Slam, All For One Book! – Feb 10 @ the Black Sheep

What:

Painted Bride Quarterly will host a reading and a round of our Improv Slam on February 10 in collaboration with One Book, One Philadelphia! Come hear Alina Pleskova, Raena Shirali and David Acosta at the Black Sheep Pub at 7:30! Learn more about this year’s book, There, There at https://libwww.freelibrary.org/programs/onebook/

Let us know you’ll be there on Facebook!

When:

Monday Feb10

7.30 p.m.

Where:

Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant

247 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Who:

Alina Pleskova is a poet, editor, and Russian immigrant turned proud Philadelphian. Her work has been featured in American Poetry Review, Thrush, Entropy, Cosmonauts Avenue, Peach Mag, blush, and elsewhere. Her chapbook, What Urge Will Save Us, was published by Spooky Girlfriend Press in 2017. She is co-editor of bedfellows magazine with Jackee Sadicario and a founding member of the Cheburashka Collective, a group of women and nonbinary writers who are emigres/refugees from the Soviet diaspora.

Raena Shirali is the author of GILT (YesYes Books, 2017), which won the 2018 Milt Kessler Poetry Book Award. Winner of a Pushcart Prize & a former Philip Roth Resident at Bucknell University, Raena is also the recipient of prizes and honors from VIDA, Gulf Coast, Boston Review, & Cosmonauts Avenue. Her poems & reviews have appeared widely in American Poetry Review, Academy of American Poets’ Poem-A Day, The Nation, The Rumpus, & elsewhere. Raena lives in Philly, where she recently co-organized We (Too) Are Philly, and serves as Poetry Editor for Muzzle Magazine.

David Acosta, is a poet, writer, and curator. His writings have appeared in many literary journals and anthologies. Among the most notable are The Painted Bride Quarterly, The Evergreen Chronicles, The Americas Review, and the anthologies: American Poetry Confronts the 1990s (Black Tie Press 1990). The Limits of Silence (Asterion Press 1991), Poesida (Ollantay Press, 1995), and Floating Borderlands: Twenty-Five Years of Latin American Poetry in The United States (University of Washington Press, 1998). He is also included as a contributor to the first anthology of Latino LGBT history in the United States and Puerto Rico Queer Brown Voices published by University of Texas Press, in 2015. He Co founded the Philadelphia Latin American Film Festival and is currently the Artistic Director for Casa de Duende which he co-founded. He is also a co founding editor of Wicked Gay Ways an online literary journal devoted to queer erotica at the intersections of art and desire.