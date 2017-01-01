Rage Hezekiah Becomes Cave Canem Fellow

We here at PBQ would like to congratulate Rage Hezekiah on her recent accomplishments! She became a Cave Canem Fellow this spring, and has received an Emerging Artists Award from the Saint Botolph Club of Boston. She was also nominated for Best New Poets 2017.

Her upcoming work will be featured in Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse, coming Fall 2017. Find Rage in Issue 94 of PBQ.

Congrats, Rage! We know we will continue to see great work from you!

Tags: Issue 94, Rage Hezekiah