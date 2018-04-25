The
Jesus
I know died
on a pole. He was not
a God—he did not want to
- He told
the thief hanging
beside him “Welcome
to Paradise,” but all the man
could see were pyramids / cheetahs
thrashing
their wild
tails like an angry
mob. I mean, what’s
the difference between the King
of All
Kings
& the Lord
of Man, & the god
of your Last Will & Testament.
In my
favorite
stripper fantasy,
Cleopatra wears spots
& scaffolds around you like
a vortex. I lick her cheetah paws
& lap
dance into
your arms like
the baddest deity
of your dreams. You enter
me first
with a tail
I have grown
& I am as much
an animal as a diamond: solid
(stanza break)
hard
& pure.
The way
you say my name
in bed. You curse
every god you’ve ever met. What’s
the
difference
between a woman
set loose & a loose
woman & a woman who crowns
herself
Pharaoh
of a country
that is not / hers.
The Jesus I know is not
the kind
of insurgent
Jerusalem expects
after all that time building
the pyramids. You are Sampson
when
I pull
your hair.
I blind your eyes
& the pillars of your strength
all
crumble
like a temple. In
this way, I am the god
you hail from champagne
flutes
to bath
-tub baptism.
I wonder why,
if we are gods ourselves, we
(stanza break)
revival
—shout the
names of men
we worship only of
necessity. I am only a woman when
I complete
you. I disrobe
of all my God-given
parts. I wake up folded in
the shape of breasts & young
men’s jewelry.
I know why I love
only you & you & me
& working out the pyramid
-scheme of my gold– / toned profanity.
