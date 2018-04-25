The

Jesus

I know died

on a pole. He was not

a God—he did not want to

He told

the thief hanging

beside him “Welcome

to Paradise,” but all the man

could see were pyramids / cheetahs

thrashing

their wild

tails like an angry

mob. I mean, what’s

the difference between the King

of All

Kings

& the Lord

of Man, & the god

of your Last Will & Testament.

In my

favorite

stripper fantasy,

Cleopatra wears spots

& scaffolds around you like

a vortex. I lick her cheetah paws

& lap

dance into

your arms like

the baddest deity

of your dreams. You enter

me first

with a tail

I have grown

& I am as much

an animal as a diamond: solid

(stanza break)

hard

& pure.

The way

you say my name

in bed. You curse

every god you’ve ever met. What’s

the

difference

between a woman

set loose & a loose

woman & a woman who crowns

herself

Pharaoh

of a country

that is not / hers.

The Jesus I know is not

the kind

of insurgent

Jerusalem expects

after all that time building

the pyramids. You are Sampson

when

I pull

your hair.

I blind your eyes

& the pillars of your strength

all

crumble

like a temple. In

this way, I am the god

you hail from champagne

flutes

to bath

-tub baptism.

I wonder why,

if we are gods ourselves, we

(stanza break)

revival

—shout the

names of men

we worship only of

necessity. I am only a woman when

I complete

you. I disrobe

of all my God-given

parts. I wake up folded in

the shape of breasts & young

men’s jewelry.

I know why I love

only you & you & me

& working out the pyramid

-scheme of my gold– / toned profanity.