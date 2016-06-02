Slush Pile Episode 015: The Schneiderman Tingle Episode

Present at editorial table:

Kathleen Volk Miller

Marion Wrenn

Jason Schneiderman

Caitlin McLaughlin

Tim Fitts

Engineering Producer:

Joe Zang

PBQ Box Score: 3:4

Hi and welcome to Episode 15 of the PBQ’s Slush pile.

On today’s podcast we discussed four poems, all part of a “polyvalent” poetry series by Jayson Iwen. These poems were unique because they could be read two different ways, horizontally and vertically.

Jayson lived in Beirut, Lebanon for four years where he served as the “Hare-Raiser” for the Beirut Tarboush Hash House Harriers (yeah, we had to look it up, too). He wrote his first two books on a Smith Corona WS250 when he was in high school, and dropped out of pre-med to become a writer. In college he played Petruchio in an S&M, black box version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew (eat your heart out E.L. James).

You can check out Jayson’s website here; you’ll want to, after your hear and read these poems.

We started with “.1.4.1,” which was the first in the series of “polyvalent” poetry. We started by reading the poem vertically and then moved on to horizontally. We were impressed with the way in which the meaning of the poem became clearer when we read the poem horizontally, like magic. Tim was able to connect with the feelings associated with new parenthood, while Jason questioned our ability to trust such an unconventional voice.

We decided to move on and read all of the poems before we voted, so it was on to “.1.4.2.” We found again that the horizontal version was more accessible to us, and admired the strong images the author’s language conjured.

Next was “.1.4.3,” and we really dug the “creepy” tone that progressed through the first two poems to this one, and when we moved on to “.1.4.4,” we looked forward to seeing where the story that was woven through the first three poems went.

You’ll have to listen to see which poems we ultimately accepted from the series!

Read on!

.1.4.1

You have descended from animals Who descended from angels

Who alone have descended From the darkness of their own choice

Where nothing holds its shape for long Hold out your hand

And feel for rain The pain of sex

My great grandmother taught my grand With a knife

My grandfather taught my uncle Respect with a pitch fork

No one arrives at insanity alone It’s a social conclusion

Like finding the baby Waiving goodbye from the top of the stairs



.1.4.2

In the night you lean Over the baby, to make sure it’s okay

The baby wakes terrified A dark animal shape looms

From the fear within you Modeling itself in the child

The only way out of possession To dispossess your thought, you remember

You’ve been so baked you couldn’t stand No one ever mentioned the crystal THC

With which they’d laced the pot Those nights were long affairs

Watching the submarine calm of the ceiling In the extra bedroom

Watching fire light flicker on the tent flap Listening to everything speak your name



.1.4.3

You might dream of a poolside party Where you bump into an old classmate

You thought had died years before With whom you’d never spoken

Our military was so strong It would break its own neck

She said I’ll be in the last room on the left

And left You might wake to find the baby

Sitting up in the dark Staring at a shape in the moonlight

Why did you never come to me It says

You might have found me The high & holy center of the Earth





.1.4.4

I was my mother’s will Sent out into the world

For bread or cheese or meat A vapor trail unforming

Against the morning light The sound of a struck bell

Slipping into the background To live beyond scrutiny

Your glorious brain, my little humon Is a globule of fat

Dangling from the nerve tree We call universe

That’s right, son Daddy’s drinking again

His life is a dead end That tastes like mother’s cup

