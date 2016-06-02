Slush Pile Episode 015: The Schneiderman Tingle Episode

Present at editorial table:

Kathleen Volk Miller
Marion Wrenn
Jason Schneiderman
Caitlin McLaughlin
Tim Fitts

Engineering Producer:

Joe Zang

PBQ Box Score: 3:4

Hi and welcome to Episode 15 of the PBQ’s Slush pile.

On today’s podcast we discussed four poems, all part of a “polyvalent” poetry series by Jayson Iwen. These poems were unique because they could be read two different ways, horizontally and vertically.

2.6.2016

Jayson lived in Beirut, Lebanon for four years where he served as the “Hare-Raiser” for the Beirut Tarboush Hash House Harriers (yeah, we had to look it up, too). He wrote his first two books on a Smith Corona WS250 when he was in high school, and dropped out of pre-med to become a writer. In college he played Petruchio in an S&M, black box version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew (eat your heart out E.L. James).

You can check out Jayson’s website here; you’ll want to, after your hear and read these poems.

We started with  “.1.4.1,” which was the first in the series of “polyvalent” poetry. We started by reading the poem vertically and then moved on to horizontally. We were impressed with the way in which the meaning of the poem became clearer when we read the poem horizontally, like magic. Tim was able to connect with the feelings associated with new parenthood, while Jason questioned our ability to trust such an unconventional voice.

We decided to move on and read all of the poems before we voted, so it was on to “.1.4.2.” We found again that the horizontal version was more accessible to us, and admired the strong images the author’s language conjured.

Next was “.1.4.3,” and we really dug the “creepy” tone that progressed through the first two poems to this one, and when we moved on to “.1.4.4,” we looked forward to seeing where the story that was woven through the first three poems went.

You’ll have to listen to see which poems we ultimately accepted from the series!

Don’t forget to rate and subscribe on our iTunes, then let us know what you thought on our podcast Facebook page.

Read on!

 

.1.4.1

You have descended from animals                                  Who descended from angels

Who alone have descended                                              From the darkness of their own choice

Where nothing holds its shape for long                          Hold out your hand

And feel for rain                                                                  The pain of sex

 

My great grandmother taught my grand                        With a knife

My grandfather taught my uncle                                      Respect with a pitch fork

No one arrives at insanity alone                                       It’s a social conclusion

Like finding the baby                                                          Waiving goodbye from the top of the stairs

.1.4.2

In the night you lean                                                           Over the baby, to make sure it’s okay

The baby wakes terrified                                                    A dark animal shape looms

From the fear within you                                                   Modeling itself in the child

The only way out of possession                                        To dispossess your thought, you remember

 

You’ve been so baked you couldn’t stand                       No one ever mentioned the crystal THC

With which they’d laced the pot                                      Those nights were long affairs

Watching the submarine calm of the ceiling                In the extra bedroom

Watching fire light flicker on the tent flap                    Listening to everything speak your name

 

.1.4.3

You might dream of a poolside party                               Where you bump into an old classmate

You thought had died years before                                   With whom you’d never spoken

Our military was so strong                                                  It would break its own neck

She said                                                                                  I’ll be in the last room on the left    

   

And left                                                                                  You might wake to find the baby

Sitting up in the dark                                                          Staring at a shape in the moonlight

Why did you never come to me                                         It says

You might have found me                                                  The high & holy center of the Earth                                                      

                                         

.1.4.4

I was my mother’s will                                                         Sent out into the world

For bread or cheese or meat                                               A vapor trail unforming

Against the morning light                                                  The sound of a struck bell

Slipping into the background                                           To live beyond scrutiny

 

Your glorious brain, my little humon                              Is a globule of fat

Dangling from the nerve tree                                          We call universe

That’s right, son                                                                   Daddy’s drinking again

His life is a dead end                                                           That tastes like mother’s cup



Tags: ,

PBQ Slush Pile Icon

 

Subscribe to our
mailing list

* indicates required

Search this site