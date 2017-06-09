Episode 40: Contemporary in Context
Present at the Editorial Table:
Kathleen Volk Miller
Tim Fitts
Marion Wrenn
Sharee DeVose
Jason Schneiderman
Engineering Producer:
Amber Ferreira
On this week’s episode of Slush Pile, the editors consider three poems by John Blair: “Degrees,” “Pink Noise,” and “The Giving Tree.”
John Blair has published six books (most recently Playful Song Called Beautiful,University of Iowa Press, 2016) and several articles on the dangers of oak wilt in the Texas hill country. He is a professor in the English Department at Texas State University, where he directs the undergraduate creative writing program.
With three unique poems by John Blair, we find ourselves in a surprising discussion and rather spirited debate on widely varying topics. While at times syntax and structure left us feeling like we were on a slippery slope with “Degrees,” at others, we were simply impressed with the intellect that a poem could convey. (You can find the episode of Invisibilia, the source of Jason’s and Kathy’s heated debate over perception, here.) The same goes for Blair’s “Pink Noise,” what we read as an accurate portrayal of the frustrating wakefulness of insomnia and the distractions one might face in the pursuit of a peacefulsleep. (Once again, Kathy tells us how much she loves sleeping with Scooter from the Sleep With Me Podcast.) And, perhaps the most different of all, “The Giving Tree” sparked a debate on classic versus contemporary and the platform for paying homage to the former.
Tune in for the conversation and the verdicts.
Degrees
They say there are just six
between any two of
anyone for as far
as random can reach which
of course is everywhere
sincere to centigrade
dolor to doctorate
ad to infinitum.
So much of how much is
who’s looking. Here’s a small
slice of lightness to lift
a wave to touch every
other wave wherever
there is water to well
and cool and slide into
green depths where the sunlight
fades in such slow degrees
you have to close your eyes
to even know it’s gone.
Is just white noise with all
the higher frequencies
polished down like mountains
worn to humble or close
enough to count sheer as
wine-stains purpling the skin
of your sleepless going
on—it’s supposed to be
soothing so you listen
like you were good-boy told
to do in the small wees
of waiting for your mind
to go on without you
into dreaming but those
little bumps are voices
and they are breathless with
glee and the best you can
do is listen and try
not to argue about
your better self your good
intentions all the ways
you’ve managed so many
years to sleep easily
and well among the pale
beasts of worry who watch
and wait neither blood nor
snow but a mist of in-
between with teeth ground down
to spindles to gnaw your
nervy edges into
stubborn wakefulness like
a tree you’ve climbed to watch
the other kids play blind
to what’s coming what’s been
what might in some other
when matter and no one
notices your presence
or your lucid absence
or the pastel grumbling
of wind in the treetops
or the boughs beginning
like morning light to break.
Doesn’t care for your gifts
or your attitude frankly
and wonders why you beg
and grovel boy when all
she wants is to be left
the hell alone because
there are no apples here
only thorns and her wood
is her own and she’s just
fine exactly where she
is and the woods are no
place for the faithless likes
of you anyway which
is why they had to put
up that gate to keep you
out and set a bouncer
with a burning ever-turning
sword to tell you you’re not
welcome in your fig leaves
and weeping wounds. She’s here
for a reason but that
reason isn’t you and
the junk hidden in her
trunk is just squirrels’ nests
and fairy bones and those
birds who loiter love her
in ways you never do
so trust her when she tells
you she has no need for
a needy boy like you.
