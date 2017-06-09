Episode 40: Contemporary in Context

Present at the Editorial Table:

Kathleen Volk Miller

Tim Fitts

Marion Wrenn

Sharee DeVose

Jason Schneiderman

Engineering Producer:

Amber Ferreira

On this week’s episode of Slush Pile, the editors consider three poems by John Blair: “Degrees,” “Pink Noise,” and “The Giving Tree.”

John Blair has published six books (most recently Playful Song Called Beautiful,University of Iowa Press, 2016) and several articles on the dangers of oak wilt in the Texas hill country. He is a professor in the English Department at Texas State University, where he directs the undergraduate creative writing program.

With three unique poems by John Blair, we find ourselves in a surprising discussion and rather spirited debate on widely varying topics. While at times syntax and structure left us feeling like we were on a slippery slope with “Degrees,” at others, we were simply impressed with the intellect that a poem could convey. (You can find the episode of Invisibilia, the source of Jason’s and Kathy’s heated debate over perception, here.) The same goes for Blair’s “Pink Noise,” what we read as an accurate portrayal of the frustrating wakefulness of insomnia and the distractions one might face in the pursuit of a peacefulsleep. (Once again, Kathy tells us how much she loves sleeping with Scooter from the Sleep With Me Podcast.) And, perhaps the most different of all, “The Giving Tree” sparked a debate on classic versus contemporary and the platform for paying homage to the former.

Tune in for the conversation and the verdicts. And don’t forget to let us what you think about this episode on Facebook and Twitter using #70Percent!



John Blair

Degrees

They say there are just six

between any two of

anyone for as far

as random can reach which

of course is everywhere

sincere to centigrade

dolor to doctorate

ad to infinitum.

So much of how much is

who’s looking. Here’s a small

slice of lightness to lift

a wave to touch every

other wave wherever

there is water to well

and cool and slide into

green depths where the sunlight

fades in such slow degrees

you have to close your eyes

to even know it’s gone.



Pink Noise

Is just white noise with all

the higher frequencies

polished down like mountains

worn to humble or close

enough to count sheer as

wine-stains purpling the skin

of your sleepless going

on—it’s supposed to be

soothing so you listen

like you were good-boy told

to do in the small wees

of waiting for your mind

to go on without you

into dreaming but those

little bumps are voices

and they are breathless with

glee and the best you can

do is listen and try

not to argue about

your better self your good

intentions all the ways

you’ve managed so many

years to sleep easily

and well among the pale

beasts of worry who watch

and wait neither blood nor

snow but a mist of in-

between with teeth ground down

to spindles to gnaw your

nervy edges into

stubborn wakefulness like

a tree you’ve climbed to watch

the other kids play blind

to what’s coming what’s been

what might in some other

when matter and no one

notices your presence

or your lucid absence

or the pastel grumbling

of wind in the treetops

or the boughs beginning

like morning light to break.



The Giving Tree

Doesn’t care for your gifts

or your attitude frankly

and wonders why you beg

and grovel boy when all

she wants is to be left

the hell alone because

there are no apples here

only thorns and her wood

is her own and she’s just

fine exactly where she

is and the woods are no

place for the faithless likes

of you anyway which

is why they had to put

up that gate to keep you

out and set a bouncer

with a burning ever-turning

sword to tell you you’re not

welcome in your fig leaves

and weeping wounds. She’s here

for a reason but that

reason isn’t you and

the junk hidden in her

trunk is just squirrels’ nests

and fairy bones and those

birds who loiter love her

in ways you never do

so trust her when she tells

you she has no need for

a needy boy like you.

Tags: John Blair, slush pile