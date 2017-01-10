Episode 36: A Giant’s Monologue

Present at the Editorial Table:

Jason Schneiderman

Kathleen Volk Miller

Marion Wrenn

Samantha Neugebauer

Sharee DeVose

Tim Fitts

Engineering Producer:

Joe Zang

This week at the editorial table, we discuss three poems by Matthew Kelsey, “Confessions of a Giant,” “Giant Gets Adopted,” and “Giant Loses His Virginity.”

Matthew Kelsey, at 6’7”, is something of a giant and, as can be gleaned from his poems, is also his own uncle. Kelsey has played the cello since he was 8 years old and is in his hometown’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Some of his writings and recordings can be found in Bread Loaf, Pacifica Literary Review, Poetry Northwest, The Monarch Review, The Awesome Sports Project. A huge fan of puns, Kelsey has given lectures on humor and wordplay in poetry and dreams of some day founding an interactive children’s poetry museum.

Kelsey’s giant series is a well-constructed compilation of tall jokes, spot-on language, and imagery that make these poems come to life. Each evokes feelings of sympathy and compassion, leading us into discussion of the brilliant tension between humor and pain. The speaker reflects on growing up, facing complicated, struggling to understand himself, and the dread and thrill of a romantic relationship. We find this giant’s monologue to be surreal, funny, sad, and refreshing all at the same time. Oh, and some of us demand a book-length collection from this giant!

Tune in for the verdict! And let us know what you think about this episode on Facebook and Twitter with #GiraffePorn!

Matthew Kelsey

Confessions of a Giant

For years I’ve been told to hold

myself up, to stand as tall as I am,

but the world I’ve come to know

rarely seems fitting. I have to take

a knee when I piss, duck when I step

in the shower. I swear

I’ve tried to adjust, but my limbs

cross their signals the farther they are

from my brain. My legs jerk

catastrophically. Even my love

is a violence above you all.

In order to see eye-to-eye, I must fold

on command—look at that

hunch in my shoulders from all the talks

we’ve shared. When they say I must

play basketball, they mean they like

to race horses. But there’s distance

even in humor: when 4’10” Alison Dow

stood near teenage me and bet

she couldn’t lick my nipples from there,

we never spoke again.

I never speak of the weather up here

because you don’t have the language for it,

and my own alphabet

is beginning to wear me down.

Giant Gets Adopted

The morning I was adopted, I arrived

late to school. It was quarter to noon, I was

dressed to the nines, I was my own

show-and-tell. “What does it mean,

you’re abducted?” Daniel asked. “Adopted,

not abducted,” I said. “And I’m not

really sure.” I had already lived

with my adopted parents for years.

“Do you have new siblings?” Emily asked.

“Sort of,” I said. “I was adopted

by my grandparents, so now I’m my own

uncle.” “What?!” some exclaimed. “Gross!”

cried others. Everyone looked so confused.

I wasn’t sure what to say next,

so I thought of what my grandma would say

and continued, ” It means my dad keeps the child

support he owed, and a co-sign fee for a bill.

Also, he’s not allowed to visit anymore,

which is good, because I’m too big to hide

under my bed.” “Wait,” said Nicole,

“You mean you were sold?!” At this point,

Mrs. Charles frowned, said time was up

for show-and-tell. The students returned

to their cursive in silence. I asked if I could go

to the bathroom. Later that night,

I entered Grandma’s room while she was reading

and sat at her feet. “Nothing actually changed

today, did it?” I inquired. “Oh, honey. Yes,

and you’ll grow to understand how.”

Giant Loses His Virginity

I was trying to be romantic. My parents had left

the house for the night, so I set a table

in the yard. I decked it with flowers,

a thank you card, a small branch

from my favorite tree, and not just one

red cinnamon Yankee candle

but three. I stopped just short

of fetching flutes for champagne.

I was trying to be a gentleman,

but wasn’t about to take any chances,

so I cooked a five course meal

and whipped up two desserts. This was barely enough

for me, but tonight was only about

my love. Once we put a dent in the food,

the time had come. We went to my room.

Not having had access to porn, let alone

giant porn, and being that I was just too large

for the world of birds and bees, I had turned to giraffes

for sex ed, for cues on how to begin. “Here,” I said,

“please urinate on my bed.” Then I bent

down especially low to avoid

a heart attack, and brayed, and peeled

back my lips. No sooner had my mind begun

to wander to the Vegas strip

destroyed by 50 Foot Woman Allison Hayes,

than it was over. We looked up at glow-in-the-dark

stars stuck to the ceiling. I was trying

to be sensitive, so I sweetly whispered

nothing into her ear.

Tags: Matthew Kelsey, slush pile