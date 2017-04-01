Episode 32: Art & Politics
Present at the Editorial Table:
Kathleen Volk Miller
Jason Schneiderman
Sara Aykit
Special Guest:
Adrian Todd Zuniga
Engineering Producer:
Joe Zang
This week’s episode features special guest Adrian Todd Zuniga, creator and host of the Literary Death Match, in our discussion of art, politics, and the relationship between the two. Zuniga and the editors discuss whether a heated political climate leads to higher-quality art or simply creates art filled with anger and redundancy.
Check out our thoughts and, after listening in, share your own on our Facebook event page or on Twitter with #ArtandPolitics!
Tags: Adrian Todd Zuniga, slush pile