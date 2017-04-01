Episode 32: Art & Politics

Present at the Editorial Table:

Kathleen Volk Miller

Jason Schneiderman

Sara Aykit

Special Guest:

Adrian Todd Zuniga

Engineering Producer:

Joe Zang

This week’s episode features special guest Adrian Todd Zuniga, creator and host of the Literary Death Match, in our discussion of art, politics, and the relationship between the two. Zuniga and the editors discuss whether a heated political climate leads to higher-quality art or simply creates art filled with anger and redundancy.

Check out our thoughts and, after listening in, share your own on our Facebook event page or on Twitter with #ArtandPolitics!

Tags: Adrian Todd Zuniga, slush pile