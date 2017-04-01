Episode 31: Balance
Present at the Editorial Table:
Kathleen Volk Miller
Jason Schneiderman
Tim Fitts
Sara Aykit
Sharee DeVose
Engineering Producer:
Joe Zang
On this week’s podcast, we review three poems by two authors: “The Riddle of Longing” by Faisal Mohyuddin and “Pyramids” and “American Wedding” by Shayla Lawson.
Faisal Mohyuddin teaches English at Highland Park High School in suburban Chicago, is a recent fellow in the U.S. Department of State’s Teachers for Global Classrooms program, and received an MFA in creative writing from Columbia College Chicago in 2015. Mohyuddin is a lead teacher and advisor for Narrative 4 (narrative4.com), a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to empathy building through the exchange of stories. He is also an experienced visual artist who had the opportunity to participate in his first exhibition in October 2015. Check it out here!
We started off our conversation about “The Riddle of Longing” by discussing the singularity and the universality of the speaker’s circumstances. The poem put into perspective the reality that many immigrants and children of immigrants face in countries around the world. The imagery and language employed by Mohyuddin elicit various emotional responses and enforced the idea that, despite loss, life will continue on; and because everything persists, it may often persist in a broken state.
Following “The Riddle of Longing,” we move on to Shayla Lawson’s first poem, “Pyramids.” Shayla Lawson is, was, or has been at certain times an amateur acrobat, an architect, a Dutch housewife, & dog mother to one irascible small water-hound. Find out more about her here and watch her read here! Then, you’ll want to follow her on Twitter: @blueifiwasnt
After spending some time figuring out what an isosceles triangle is, we examine the motivation and intent behind the poem, look at the challenging social commentary, and consider the beautiful balance of blasphemy and reverence. Whatever the message readers might take away from this piece, we were left wonderfully exhausted by the risk and fearlessness displayed in such strong, honest writing. In our final review, we look at “American Wedding” and acknowledge that an author’s writing can be very strong, but it’s always important to find the happy medium between what adds color to our work and what ultimately distracts and inhibits the reader from experiencing the raw goodness of it. The final poem opens up a relatable discussion about relationships, focus, and potential.
We close out this episode by discussing other podcasts our listeners might enjoy called “Sleep with Me,” a podcast that’ll put you to bed with a smile on your face, and “Dumb People Town.” Turn on and tune in!
Let us know what you think about these three poems and this episode on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with #riskybusiness! Feel free to also tell us whether you are on Team: “The Earth is Flat” or not!
The Riddle of Longing
When to be an immigrant’s
Son is to be a speaker of several
Broken tongues, each day
Leaves you homesick
For a place you’ve never
Touched, nor forgotten, and feel
The ache to know. When there is
No one left, you ask the wind
For directions. Your own
Voice returns your wish with
A map of your mother’s palms
Spoken into threads of blue
Light. Take the long way
Home, through the cemetery.
There, kiss your father’s name,
Bring back an echo of pain,
And a phlox. When years
Later your son finds it crushed
Within a book, he will feel
Against his face a warm puff
Of breath, yours, then
A wink of green wings behind
His eyes. Strange, that I am
Holding two large rocks,
Looking for something else
Sacred to smash open.
Pyramids
The
Jesus
I know died
on a pole. He was not
a God—he did not want to
be. He told
the thief hanging
beside him “Welcome
to Paradise,” but all the man
could see were pyramids / cheetahs
thrashing
their wild
tails like an angry
mob. I mean, what’s
the difference between the King
of All
Kings
& the Lord
of Man, & the god
of your Last Will & Testament.
In my
favorite
stripper fantasy,
Cleopatra wears spots
& scaffolds around you like
a vortex. I lick her cheetah paws
& lap
dance into
your arms like
the baddest deity
of your dreams. You enter
me first
with a tail
I have grown
& I am as much
an animal as a diamond: solid
hard
& pure.
The way
you say my name
in bed. You curse
every god you’ve ever met. What’s
the
difference
between a woman
set loose & a loose
woman & a woman who crowns
herself
Pharaoh
of a country
that is not / hers.
The Jesus I know is not
the kind
of insurgent
Jerusalem expects
after all that time building
the pyramids. You are Sampson
when
I pull
your hair.
I blind your eyes
& the pillars of your strength
all
crumble
like a temple. In
this way, I am the god
you hail from champagne
flutes
to bath
-tub baptism.
I wonder why,
if we are gods ourselves, we
revival
—shout the
names of men
we worship only of
necessity. I am only a woman when
I complete
you. I disrobe
of all my God-given
parts. I wake up folded in
the shape of breasts & young
men’s jewelry.
I know why I love
only you & you & me
& working out the pyramid
-scheme of my gold– / toned profanity.
Shayla Lawson
American Wedding
I check out / my reflection
laced in bubble
foam on the passenger-side
window of a faded
Mustang I hand-rinse beside
the third bungalow I’ll occupy
as a new bride. The automobile
never gets clean and I still wear
the veil. A tiny diamond
toils around my ring
finger; catches sludge
from the bucket as it wipes
in water. I get very good
at being arranged. I learn more
and more about what you make
when you need / to gain less
and less. Like television
in America, I am wonderful
with beginnings. In the faint
melody before the rewound
cassette, I hear the three
-fold harmony that floated me
down the aisle. I carry a Bible
& a girl who imagines
a marriage like Christ gave
the bride class—I don’t
understand when I am given
away. I ask the first boy
who ever wanted my hand
about our generation
so littered in / tattoo. He
tells me ‘people are tired
of trying to find ways to keep
magic inside them.’ But I have
no use for supernatural forces;
I question the detail in every
ritual. I am terrified
of what might posses
me. A month into my very own
divorce, I have day dreams
of a needle flood with
ink. The permanence :: Imagine
my nostalgia. I crush
a fountain pen: watch my sole
disperse into a deep blue ocean.
Tags: Faisal Mohyuddin, Shayla Lawson, slush pile