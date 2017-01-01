Episode 27.5: AWP Bookfair Buzz!

Present at the Table:

Kathleen Volk Miller

Marion Wrenn

Engineering Producer:

Joe Zang

Last week, Painted Bride Quarterly made its way down to the 2017 Association of Writers and Writing Programs Conference in Washington D.C along with an estimated 12,000 individuals and 800 presses, journals, and literary organizations.

AWP is always the highlight of our year as we release our latest Print Annual to the public and more importantly, get to meet so many of our talented and diligent writers and readers. Each time we handed a book to one of the authors we got to be as excited and thrilled as they were. Check out our Instagram feed if you want to see for yourself.

No matter where AWP is, it’s more than amazing to surround ourselves with like-minded, lovely people. The AWP lifestyle is not one we can sustain for too long, but we’d still like to start a movement to hold two conferences a year!

Check out the thoughts of our editors, Marion and Kathy, in this episode. Listen in on conversations they had at their booth with busy and brilliant authors.

Tell us about your AWP experience on our facebook event page or on Twitter with #AWP17

Read on!

Tags: Kathleen Volk Miller, Marion Wrenn, slush pile