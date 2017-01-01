PBQ to Celebrate “Arrival” at Black Sheep Pub

Join PBQ at our upcoming reading at the Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant this Monday, August 14th, at 7:30pm! We’ll be celebrating Cheryl Boyce-Taylor’s new poetry collection, “ARRIVAL” with readings from the author herself as well as three other incredible authors: Cynthia Dewi Oka, Ellen Hagan, and Dilruba Ahmed.

The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant is located at 247 South 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

For more information, follow this link to our event page: http://ow.ly/FvdU30ejwk3

We hope to see you there!

Tags: Arrival, Black Sheep Pub, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, Poetry, Reading