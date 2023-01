Join PBQ and friends at January 19th’s Slam at 7:00 p.m.! Juliet Hope Wayne will regale us with story telling, and then the audience will (kinda, sorta) take over. The P&P Club will be providing drinks and a great atmosphere, and PBQ will have prizes! You never know what will happen; this month, there are rumors of cake! See you at the Pen & Pencil, 1522 Lattimer St., Philadelphia!