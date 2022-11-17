PBQ Slam Session!

Join Painted Bride Quarterly on Thursday, 11/17, at 7:00 p.m. for a Slam session! It’s November: we deserve extra! This month we present blues guitarist Mike Albrecht, poet Sarah Browning, and story-teller and comedian, Juliet Hope Wayne. The audience provides both the entertainment and the judging; PBQ provides prizes, and as always, the P & P serves up excellent drinks and ambience! Email pbq@drexel.edu with any questions.

Mike Albrecht was Music Director and songwriter for the Philadelphia Blues Messengers for 15 years, producing three CDs for the band. He sings and plays guitar, harmonica, octave mandolin, and bodhran in Irish sessions, blues jams, and bar sings. He’s been an active member of the Philadelphia Ceili Band and the Blues Astronauts and is also a painter. Check out some artwork on Instagram at @michaelalbrechtpainter.

Sarah Browning is the author of the poetry collections, Killing Summer and Whiskey in the Garden of Eden. She is co-founder and for 10 years was Executive Director of Split This Rock. Now living in Philadelphia, she received an MFA in poetry and creative nonfiction from Rutgers Camden. More at: http://www.sarahbrowning.net

Juliet Hope Wayne is a raconteur and story teller. First woman to win The Moth in NYC, Juliet’s can tell a tale like no other.