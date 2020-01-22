PBQ Slam Bam Reeeeboooot!

What:

The Painted Bride Quarterly Slam is back in 2020!

Painted Bride Quarterly’s Slam, Bam, Thank you, Ma’am is a highly warped interactive writing game. We lead the event but the audience is in charge of: writing prompts, performance, and ultimate judgement. The writing produced can levitate to literary heights and degenerate into absolute raunch, often simultaneously. A PBQ Slam has been likened to “Whose Line is it Anyway” and Henry Rollins performance, so it’s really best that you come see it for yourself.

When:

January 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Where:

The Pen & Pencil Club

1522 Latimer St.

Let us know you’ll be there:

