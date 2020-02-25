PBQ presents: Slam Bam Reboot

What

Painted Bride Quarterly’s Slam, Bam, Thank you, Mam is a highly warped interactive writing game. This month, comedian Nicole Phoenix will open, Steve Volk will host, and we cannot predict the rest! (Plus—prizes!)

We lead the event but the audience is in charge of: writing prompts, performance, and ultimate judgement. The writing produced can levitate to literary heights and degenerate into absolute raunch, often simultaneously. A PBQ Slam has been likened to “Whose Line is it Anyway” and Henry Rollins performance, so it’s really best that you come see it for yourself.

When

Thursday, Feb 27, 2020

7:30 PM

Where

Pen & Pencil Club

1522 Latimer St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Let us know you’ll be with us on Facebook!