We’re so happy to share the news that today, Carlos Andres Gomez’s debut full-length poetry collection, Fractures, is released under the University of Wisconsin Press!

Head to UWP to order a copy today!

While you wait for your copy of Fractures, give a listen to Episode 6 of the Slush Pile, the editorial meeting that put “Black Hair”, “Interracial in Flatbush, Brooklyn”, and “Morning, Rikers Island” into the pages of PBQ in Issues 93 and 94!