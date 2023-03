On Thursday, March 16th, join PBQ for our March Slam at the club! P & P’s own Steve Volk will be our host, and comedian Setoiyo Ekpo will be our special guest! The fun starts at 7:00 p.m. Have a drink, play our improv writing game, and win a prize! Pen & Pencil is located at 1522 Lattimer St. Philadelphia. Don’t let the alleyway scare you: Stand near the doors and someone will see you and let you in, even if you don’t know the secret word. Are you intrigued yet?