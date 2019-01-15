PBQ Black Sheep 1/14/19

The reading at Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant was a success. Audiences from various literary backgrounds poured in just 30 minutes before the opening act chatting and mangling. The event consisted of four incredibly talented poets and an intrigued audience. During readings the room was pindrop silent as the intensity of reader’s voices set the tone and afterwards, exploded in applause as poets seated from their spotlights. The night had some breaks for announcements pertaining to upcoming PBQ events. Then, the night continued to fall into the ear-grabbing voices of performers. The poets loved it, staff loved it, and most importantly, the audience loved it.