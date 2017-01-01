PBQ and One Book, One Philadelphia!

We’re excited to announce that we will be hosting a reading and a round of our Slam, Bam, Thank You Ma’am Writing Improv Game on February 13 in collaboration with One Book, One Philadelphia! Come check out Patrick Rosal, Julia Bloch, Thomas Devaney, Cindy Arreiu-King, and Kalela Williams in the Pen and Pencil Club at 7:30! Learn more about this year’s book, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, here, and learn more about our event on our Facebook page. We can’t wait to see you all there!