Painted Bride Quarterly

Pat Hull: My body, the master 

I can tell by the flow of my piss 

How high I am 

Blood sugar wise 

A slight push with a weak arch 

160-200 mg/dL range 

A slow start with excessive end drips 

200-275 mg/dL range 

I’ve learned to love my body 

An unconventional friendship 

Two prisoners of war from different countries

Adapting together daily to survive 

He has the master’s plan, the original blueprint

I must listen or be left behind 

There are clues, riddled speak 

I decode, like a conspiracy theorist 

Connecting seemingly disparate dots 

Until I scream, 

‘Yes! Yes! It’s all connected!’ 

