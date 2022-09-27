Pat Hull: My body, the master 

I can tell by the flow of my piss
How high I am
Blood sugar wise
A slight push with a weak arch
160-200 mg/dL range
A slow start with excessive end drips
200-275 mg/dL range
I’ve learned to love my body
An unconventional friendship
Two prisoners of war from different countries
Adapting together daily to survive
He has the master’s plan, the original blueprint
I must listen or be left behind
There are clues, riddled speak
I decode, like a conspiracy theorist
Connecting seemingly disparate dots
Until I scream,
‘Yes! Yes! It’s all connected!’
