Pat Hull: My body, the master 

I can tell by the flow of my piss

How high I am

Blood sugar wise

A slight push with a weak arch

160-200 mg/dL range

A slow start with excessive end drips

200-275 mg/dL range

I’ve learned to love my body

An unconventional friendship

Two prisoners of war from different countries

Adapting together daily to survive

He has the master’s plan, the original blueprint

I must listen or be left behind

There are clues, riddled speak

I decode, like a conspiracy theorist

Connecting seemingly disparate dots

Until I scream,

‘Yes! Yes! It’s all connected!’