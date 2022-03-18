Nikki Ummel is a queer poet in the Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans. A career educator, Nikki started writing poetry to help cope with the trauma of teaching fifth graders. Nikki has been published in Hobart, Ellipsis, and Rise Up Review and is the 2020 winner of the Vassar Miller Poetry Award and the 2020 Andrea Saunders Gereighty/Academy of American Poets Poetry Award. She lives in the Holy Cross neighborhood in the Lower Ninth Ward with her partner, Malcolm, and their six chickens.

