Nick Visconti: Unmake these things 

The sand before me like water, fluid and holy

under the cratered crown nearly

half-awake, circling

as I draw the one way I know—stick

figures in a backdrop scenery, thick-

headed and content, wheeling

psalms of birds, wide-sloping M’s

grouped in permanent murmur. I don’t bother

with the sun’s face, bare in the upper

left corner of the page. I’ve made

a habit out of hoarding ornaments,

given them their own orbit like the russet

ichor dashed with cinnamon

I choke down every morning and afternoon.

The city’s puncture-prone underbite nips

the sky, consuming the bodies

above—thunderheads, billboards

notched, alive in the glow of that always-

diurnal square. There’s been talk lately of

irreversible chemistry, an acceptable stand-in

for cure among believers and experts

in and on the subject of Zoloft-sponsored

serotonin. A first weaning is possible.

Do not bother with a second.