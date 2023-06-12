Painted Bride Quarterly

Nick Visconti: Unmake these things 

The sand before me like water, fluid and holy 

under the cratered crown nearly 

half-awake, circling 

 

as I draw the one way I know—stick 

 

figures in a backdrop scenery, thick- 

headed and content, wheeling 

 

psalms of birds, wide-sloping M’s 

grouped in permanent murmur. I don’t bother 

 

with the sun’s face, bare in the upper 

 

left corner of the page. I’ve made 

a habit out of hoarding ornaments, 

given them their own orbit like the russet 

 

ichor dashed with cinnamon 

I choke down every morning and afternoon. 

The city’s puncture-prone underbite nips 

 

the sky, consuming the bodies 

above—thunderheads, billboards 

notched, alive in the glow of that always- 

 

diurnal square. There’s been talk lately of 

 

irreversible chemistry, an acceptable stand-in 

for cure among believers and experts 

 

in and on the subject of Zoloft-sponsored 

serotonin. A first weaning is possible. 

 

Do not bother with a second. 

