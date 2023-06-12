Muriel Nelson’s publications include two poetry books, Sightsinger (Encircle Publications) and Part Song (Bear Star Press, Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize), and two chapbooks, Please Hold (Encircle Publications, Poetry Chapbook Award) and Most Wanted (ByLine Press, ByLine Chapbook Award). Nominated five times for the Pushcart Prize, Nelson’s poems have appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Bloom, Guesthouse, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Hunger Mountain, New American Writing, Ploughshares, Smartish Pace, and other journals as well as in several anthologies. Two of her poems have been set to music. Among her prose publications are a book review (Cider Press Review), mini book review (Prairie Schooner blog), other literary blog contributions (Superstition Review, Sonora Review, Beloit Poetry Journal Forum, and Editions Bibliotekos), and a critical essay (Italian Culture). She holds master’s degrees from the University of Illinois School of Music and the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College, and lives in Federal Way, Washington.