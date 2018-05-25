Michele Wolf is the author of Immersion (Hilary Tham Capital Collection, The Word Works), Conversations During Sleep (Anhinga Prize for Poetry, Anhinga Press), and The Keeper of Light (Painted Bride Quarterly Poetry Chapbook Series). Her poems have also appeared in Painted Bride Quarterly, Poetry, The Southern Review, The Hudson Review, North American Review, and many other journals and anthologies, as well as on Poetry Daily, Verse Daily and Poets.org. She serves as a contributing editor for Poet Lore and teaches at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Her website is http://michelewolf.com.