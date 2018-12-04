Michael Torres was born and brought up in Pomona, California where he spent his adolescence as a graffiti artist. His poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Ploughshares, The Georgia Review, Water~Stone Review,Southern Indiana Review, and online as The Missouri Review’s Poem of the Week, among others. He has received grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Jerome Foundation. Torres is a VONA alum and a CantoMundo Fellow. Currently he teaches creative writing at Minnesota State University, Mankato and through the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop. Visit him at: michaeltorreswriter.com