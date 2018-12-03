Michael Torres: “Up There in the Sycamore Tree”

I am in the tree, my foot stuck

between branches. So I pick

at the skin of a limb. I see

the tops of everyone’s dark,

brown hair, shiny with the last

bit of the day. No one can see

me until I drop flakes of bark

in their hair. Liz jumps up to shake

the branches. Jessica, her little sister,

starts to cry. Their tia tells me, in Spanish,

to get down, to stop being un chango.

But my foot is stuck and I will stay there

even after they’ve all yelled for me

to get down, even after Mom yells for me.

One day, no one will tell you to get down

or call you home for dinner. You’ll just

do it, knowing you can be up there

in the sycamore, anytime you want.

This is how you know it’s over:

when you hear the word childhood

and can imagine it happening all at once.

That’s how you know it isn’t there anymore.

That’s how you know you’ve been staring

at old photographs instead of cleaning

your apartment like you told yourself

you would be doing today. Today,

you’re twenty-eight and reluctant to drive

across the country, back home to that place

where your mother has traded in

the big dinner table for something more

simple for her and your father to have

a quiet meal; back to this place where Liz

hasn’t been your neighbor in decades

and now raises two kids San Bernardino;

back to where Jessica works or doesn’t

and has a baby who cries for her. But

their tia is still there, as always,

with them, watching nearby, still

speaking in Spanish, now telling new kids

to get down from the tree; they’re only going

to hurt themselves up there.