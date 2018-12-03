Painted Bride Quarterly

Main navigation

Michael Torres: “Up There in the Sycamore Tree”

by Leave a Comment

I am in the tree, my foot stuck
between branches. So I pick

at the skin of a limb. I see
the tops of everyone’s dark,

brown hair, shiny with the last
bit of the day. No one can see

me until I drop flakes of bark
in their hair. Liz jumps up to shake

the branches. Jessica, her little sister,
starts to cry. Their tia tells me, in Spanish,

to get down, to stop being un chango.
But my foot is stuck and I will stay there

even after they’ve all yelled for me
to get down, even after Mom yells for me.

One day, no one will tell you to get down
or call you home for dinner. You’ll just

do it, knowing you can be up there
in the sycamore, anytime you want.

This is how you know it’s over:
when you hear the word childhood

and can imagine it happening all at once.
That’s how you know it isn’t there anymore.

That’s how you know you’ve been staring
at old photographs instead of cleaning

your apartment like you told yourself
you would be doing today. Today,

you’re twenty-eight and reluctant to drive
across the country, back home to that place

where your mother has traded in
the big dinner table for something more

simple for her and your father to have
a quiet meal; back to this place where Liz

hasn’t been your neighbor in decades
and now raises two kids San Bernardino;

back to where Jessica works or doesn’t
and has a baby who cries for her. But

their tia is still there, as always,
with them, watching nearby, still

speaking in Spanish, now telling new kids
to get down from the tree; they’re only going

to hurt themselves up there.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *