Melissa Stein is the author of the poetry collections Terrible Blooms and Rough Honey, winner of the APR/Honickman First Book Prize. Her work has appeared in Ploughshares, Tin House, Harvard Review, New England Review, American Poetry Review, Best New Poets, and others, and she received fellowships from the NEA, the Bread Loaf Writers Conference, Yaddo, and the MacDowell Colony. She is a freelance editor in San Francisco.