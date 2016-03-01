Matt Yurdana: Her Boyfriend’s Frogs

It’s been six months now, long enough

for her to question what she’s done.

She’s somewhere between calling it off

and convincing herself it still might work

if she can understand it, if what she finds

is worth understanding,

and she catches herself wondering

if there’s a single event: a sour romance

or a childhood cruelty, or maybe

something as straightforward

as that boyhood summer vacation

he’s talked about, how one night

he stole a steak knife from the cabin’s kitchen

and taped it to one end of a yard stick,

a makeshift spear that glinted with moonlight

while he hunted the pond’s edge after dinner.

She can see him stepping forward,

raising it above his head,

and the silence the frogs made

was as clear as the milky scrim of stars

burned into the water’s surface,

so complete that even the stalks

of cattails refused to chafe themselves,

and maybe it was this, she thinks,

this amazement at silencing an entire pond,

each croak and ratchet uniting

in a great obedient stillness that was so

attractive, hour after hour,

as he crept and crouched, just him

and his spear, dictating the pace and rhythm

of the night, long after other boys

would’ve grown weary and bored.

Tags: Contributors 95, Matt Yurdana, Poetry, Poetry 95