Masim Persina: “Drop”

Dock Ellis throws a no hitter on acid, 1970
Ever since I got called
Up to the Big Dream
Leaving it’s the wound
I got to plug now and then.
Fear of failure is a
Terrible drug, worse
Than any bad trip,
Especially when I step up
To any fanged White
Who wants to find out
What I’m packing in this head.
Wins, losses, those are
Flowers and bullets buried
Deep in my flesh ‘cause I speak
My worth, same as any other man.
But it gets too much standing
On a mound like on
A goddamn fresh grave
Staring past ghost
After ghost trying
To send me back
Down from where I climbed.
Fuck no, I pull that
Frosty piece of lead
From out my chest
And plug my wound
With something heavy,
Heavier than a shovel of dirt
Than every shoe my father
Shaped and shined. So if I dropped
Some acid in the AM
And now my curves drop
Like they’re rolling off
The kitchen table, long as I
Stay god of this mound
Nothing else matters
And right now, even the air
Peels a path for me, even Death
Hath no dominion, though
His imps do try.
Leave a Reply