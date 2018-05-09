Masim Persina: “Drop”

Dock Ellis throws a no hitter on acid, 1970

Ever since I got called

Up to the Big Dream

Leaving it’s the wound

I got to plug now and then.

Fear of failure is a

Terrible drug, worse

Than any bad trip,

Especially when I step up

To any fanged White

Who wants to find out

What I’m packing in this head.

Wins, losses, those are

Flowers and bullets buried

Deep in my flesh ‘cause I speak

My worth, same as any other man.

But it gets too much standing

On a mound like on

A goddamn fresh grave

Staring past ghost

After ghost trying

To send me back

Down from where I climbed.

Fuck no, I pull that

Frosty piece of lead

From out my chest

And plug my wound

With something heavy,

Heavier than a shovel of dirt

Than every shoe my father

Shaped and shined. So if I dropped

Some acid in the AM

And now my curves drop

Like they’re rolling off

The kitchen table, long as I

Stay god of this mound

Nothing else matters

And right now, even the air

Peels a path for me, even Death

Hath no dominion, though

His imps do try.