Maggie Queeney: Nox

A child teethes. Through the door,

a loop of scream and whimper

traces the length of the porch.

Morning, I find the blood

left by the raw gums rubbed

like a hand along the rail,

the floor, the frame and lock

to the front door. At night,

I stay inside, listen to the tap

somnolent in the pipes, the house drafts,

the moon pushing to perfect circle.

The birds curl into their fists

of nest, their small breasts hot hulls

above the shriek of owl-torn mice.

Animals take a human voice

in dying. Their wet tunnels of throat,

slick and holy as the inside of a flute,

bottom into the black running under.

Tags: Contributors 95, Maggie Queeney, Poetry, Poetry 95