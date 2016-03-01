Maggie Queeney: Last Case on the Murder Task Force

A telephone splices the night—lit nerve ending

or lightning strike—and the child rises all lung, all mouth

and howl. The man rises from inside the mother, rises

from the casts of his fingers clutched into the sheets

and separates the boy’s head from his chest.

He runs, knife in hand, body in arms, floor to floor,

beating on doors as the thin limbs jog at his sides.

He palms the boy’s head, guides the jaw back

to the neck, but blood leaks and blacks

his bared chest in the stills taken later that night.

The state assigns my father to the defense. He twists

the tinny, stripped facts into a cast outlining a life.

He tells the jury the man grew up a thing burnt

by his grandfather, his mother, that his thin body smoked

and scabbed taut. And then the foster homes and the beatings

and the drugs and the howl and the boy and the knife.

The state threads a new heart into the man’s chest.

He is kept living. He is sentenced to death. Nights on trial,

my father walks the floor with my infant brother, crouped up

and wailing the mucus out of his lungs, his mouth with a howl.

My mother sleeps, buried tight as a drawered knife,

gleaming through what beauty her children had left.

Tags: Contributors 95, Maggie Queeney, Poetry, Poetry 95