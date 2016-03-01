Maggie Queeney: Cry Wolf

What difference between crying and calling,

cursing and summoning, the frantic limbs

of a lamb and the bared legs of a boy.

What difference between the desire to laugh

at the adults running, spades and rakes in hand,

and the need to know they would run at his call.

Remember most do not know the name

of what they want, even as they are wanting—

the body incandesces, numb and ecstatic,

as it is destroyed.

Remember the wolf, drawn only

by gut and jaws, insistent as divining rods—

heart stilling at its name called,

finally, between the trees.

