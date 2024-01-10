Lorraine Doran: Murmuration

It’s all so very

picturesque teenagers

selling ice cream

from an apple-shaped hut

feral ponies nudging

their foals along

the shore break

suddenly as one

heeding a frequency

so ancient broken

things can’t hear

one gull from

a shelf of gulls

lands on the man

who tattooed himself

into a machine

all cogs and channels

running to and from

a facsimile of his heart

because gravity is god

of everything else

I used to think the body

could be trusted

I used to think

freedom was my cousin

on coke at the racetrack

with her parents’ money

every day redeemable

endless chances to win

after someone who

once kissed me

died I tried not to

think of my mouth

as a wound

or remember him

every time I saw

a metronome

time moves in one

direction everywhere

but the mind where

it comes in and out

at ragged intervals

I want to walk out

to the lighthouse

without knowing how

the tides work here

but what is sadder

than a small boat

left out all night

swaying itself to morning.