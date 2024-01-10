Lorraine Doran: Murmuration

It’s all so very
picturesque teenagers
selling ice cream
from an apple-shaped hut
feral ponies nudging
their foals along
the shore break
suddenly as one
heeding a frequency
so ancient broken
things can’t hear
one gull from
a shelf of gulls
lands on the man
who tattooed himself
into a machine
all cogs and channels
running to and from
a facsimile of his heart
because gravity is god
of everything else
I used to think the body
could be trusted
I used to think
freedom was my cousin
on coke at the racetrack
with her parents’ money
every day redeemable
endless chances to win
after someone who
once kissed me
died I tried not to
think of my mouth
as a wound
or remember him
every time I saw
a metronome
time moves in one
direction everywhere
but the mind where
it comes in and out
at ragged intervals
I want to walk out
to the lighthouse
without knowing how
the tides work here
but what is sadder
than a small boat
left out all night
swaying itself to morning.
