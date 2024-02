has collapsed &

I stand alone

teetering on his

broken steps.

There is no mahogany door.

No brass doorknob

for my smooth-brown

hand to turn. No reveille

to awaken him

like Colored troops

in 1863 when they swallowed

their first good taste

of freedom

& marched about town

clutching the promise

of Proclamation

in their dirt-stained hands

the way I find myself

clutching the notion

of my husband’s

reconstruction.