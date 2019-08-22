Lisa Marie Brodsky is the author of “We Nod Our Dark Heads” (Parallel Press 2008) and “Motherlung” (Salmon Press 2014), the latter selected as a Wisconsin Library Association pick for a 2015 book of Outstanding Poetry. Her work has been published in various national and international journals, among them The North American Review, Diode, Mom Egg Review, and The Shot Glass Journal. She teaches online poetry classes through AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop and is currently training to become a Poetry Therapy Practitioner from the International Academy for Poetry Therapy. Brodsky lives in Evansville, Wisconsin.