Leah Umansky: Woman Alive

Woman Alive

And then I suddenly said, it’s good to be alive

and I meant it, not in the way of the reckless

but in the way a ban is lifted and then wrecked.

I said, it’s good to be alive because it is good

and in this offering of myself to you,

I am doused in the familiar,

something warm and soothing. It is merely

caricature to mention fainting

or smelling salts or worse, hyperbole.

I am currently feeling

so much more than the current state

of this horrible world.

It is good to be alive,

because I feel the coming of the tides,

because I feel the frill and the spray

and the shortening and widening of shores

with each of my openings.

If the sharp claws of the tyrant

find their way to my temple,

I am already gone,

in a pulse of beauty,

a stir of honesty,

a dance of both lap and lip and bottom.

I, I, I, I, I am orchestrating this living,

heightening chords, flattening lows,

and sharpening myself into the ambient.

If the giant fangs of the tyrant

find the path to my pulse,

I am already infecting him

with my truth,

that I am ready to fall,

that I have already fallen,

that the falling was a leap I welcomed

and the only time I felt most like myself;

that the melancholy has passed,

that the gray-sea-water, I have been treading,

has sea-foamed and natured itself

into something fresh

and pulsing with organisms.

It is good to be alive under the tyrant,

for he highlights how we should love,

how we can make our own rules

how to remember that life can still surprise us

if we open ourselves to risk,

if we oyster our way out of hate,

and rage and stupor,

haphazardly and sideways,

swollen and pearled

with our pride,

with our pain

with our wants

and muscle ourselves

into willing.

For the only thing

stronger than the tyrant

is the heart.